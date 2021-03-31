Irondequoit High School presents ‘Bright Star’

Junior Stephen Patchett and senior Katie Taberski star in the Irondequoit High School production of “Bright Star.”

Irondequoit High School students recently performed the musical "Bright Star" in front of a limited audience to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

Both performances were live-streamed. No matter the logistics, the cast, crew and directors were happy to get back on stage, even if they had to wear masks.

Irondequoit seniors Katie Taberski, left, and Meghan Boudreau in “Bright Star.”

"I'm very excited. I didn't think I was getting anything this year — any sports, any musicals," said Ben Nelson, a senior and cast member. "I am just really appreciating how far we've gotten in quarantine and how much we're able to do now. I missed a lot [of this last year]. I missed the community. I missed being with my friends and signing and all that."

Last year's musical, "Beauty and the Beast," was postponed after the pandemic hit. Only a virtual show with limited interaction was able to be performed. 

Irondequoit High School sophomore Charlie Bohrer was one of the key figures in the musical "Bright Star."

"It's awesome to be back,” senior Meghan Bourdreau said. “To have [a musical again] is really exhilarating, really awesome.”

The musical directors were Andrew DenBleyker (vocals), Kim Sklenar (choreography) and Jim Thomas (artistic).

Freshman Heidi Zeller performs in “Bright Star” at Irondequoit High School.