Irondequoit High School presents ‘Bright Star’

Irondequoit High School students recently performed the musical "Bright Star" in front of a limited audience to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Both performances were live-streamed. No matter the logistics, the cast, crew and directors were happy to get back on stage, even if they had to wear masks.

"I'm very excited. I didn't think I was getting anything this year — any sports, any musicals," said Ben Nelson, a senior and cast member. "I am just really appreciating how far we've gotten in quarantine and how much we're able to do now. I missed a lot [of this last year]. I missed the community. I missed being with my friends and signing and all that."

Last year's musical, "Beauty and the Beast," was postponed after the pandemic hit. Only a virtual show with limited interaction was able to be performed.

"It's awesome to be back,” senior Meghan Bourdreau said. “To have [a musical again] is really exhilarating, really awesome.”

The musical directors were Andrew DenBleyker (vocals), Kim Sklenar (choreography) and Jim Thomas (artistic).