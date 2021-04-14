‘Stage Whispers’ series to close with ‘Daredevil’ star

COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE AT BROCKPORT

The College at Brockport Department of Theatre and Music Studies will welcome actor Royce Johnson for this year’s final edition of “Stage Whispers: Conversations with Theatre Professionals” at 10 a.m. April 29 via Zoom.

Johnson is an American actor, screenwriter and filmmaker best known for his recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sgt. Brett Mahoney in the Netflix series “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher.” He recently appeared in the ABC series “For Life.”

His theater credits include a revival of “A Soldier’s Play” co-starring Anthony Mackie and Taye Diggs for off-Broadway’s Second Stage Theatre Company. His chat will encompass what it was like to take on the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Geva Theatre Center’s production of “The Mountaintop,” as well as inhabiting the worlds of Marvel’s superheroes.

Visit bit.ly/2ONiqaD to access the free program.