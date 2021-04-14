‘The Fantasticks’ coming to OFC Creations

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, will present “The Fantasticks" at 7:30 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 p.m. April 25.

This romantic musical is about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic.

The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow."

The show is directed by Judith A. Rantaletta, director and founder of the ROC City Singers and arts program director for the Century Club. Cast members include Alex Antonetti, Kyle Critelli, David Doumeng, Peter Elliott, Jessie Keim, Josiah Lloyd, David Runzo and Don Sheffrin.

Performances will be held in-person and limited to 100 attendees with social distancing between parties. Tickets are $35-$50. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.