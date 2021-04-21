Broadway returning to RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER BROADWAY THEATRE LEAGUE

The M&T Bank Broadway Season at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, presented by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League and Albert Nocciolino, has been announced.

All of the previously announced touring Broadway shows are rescheduled and will make their way to Rochester. Season tickets will offer a five-show package, with the option to upgrade to six shows.

The season ticket package consists of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Nov. 16-21; “Pretty Women: The Musical” on Dec. 7-12; “My Fair Lady” on Feb. 22-27, 2022; “The Band’s Visit” on June 7-12, 2022; and “Mean Girls” on July 5-10, 2022. The sixth show is “Hamilton” on Nov. 1-13, 2022.

Two shows carried over from the 2019-20 season and will be presented in addition to the season lineup: “Cats” on Sept. 21-26 and “Dear Evan Hansen” on April 12-17, 2022.

Subscriptions transfer automatically to the new dates. New subscriptions and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Visit rbtl.org for information.