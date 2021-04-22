‘Festival of Ten’ returning to SUNY Brockport

COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE AT BROCKPORT

The College at Brockport Department of Theatre and Music Studies produced its first 10-minute play festival 22 years ago. This year, organizers picked 10 plays from 500 submissions for the 12th biannual “Festival of Ten,” which will premiere at 7:30 p.m. May 7 and stream on-demand through May 14.

Selection coordinator Davida Bloom, a professor in the theatre department, requested that the screeners rank “the plays based on the quality of the play. Do not take into consideration the situation with COVID-19. Given that we did not put out a call for plays that would easily adapt to social distancing, you should not be ranking plays based on whether or not they could be produced with social distancing.”

This year’s lineup consists of “24 Minutes” by David Dudley, “The Banishment Room” by Jackie Martin, “Breaking Up is …” by John Lane, “The Divide” by Mindy Roll, “Doreen” by Steve Apostolina, “Finding Mother Courage” by Pamela Kingsley, “The Handle” by Scott Sullivan, “Inedible” by John Bavosa, “Parent Teacher Interviews” by Lindsey Brown and “Unexpected-Beautiful” by SEVAN.

Several of the authors will attend a Playwrights Symposium at 5 p.m. May 8, which can be viewed via Zoom or Facebook.

Tickets are available at fineartstix.brockport.edu for $10 general admission and $5 for students. Call 585-395-2787 for information.