PUSH Theatre continuing 20th anniversary celebration

COURTESY OF PUSH PHYSICAL THEATRE

PUSH Physical Theatre continues its 20th anniversary celebration with “PUSH@20: A Community Conversation About ‘RACE’” at 7 p.m. May 13.

This live-streamed, interactive event is free, with a suggested donation of $20 to the company’s campaign to raise $20,000. Visit pushtheatre.org/donate for tickets.

The event will start with the replaying of an excerpt from the company’s 2020 Virtual Fringe show, “PUSH Physical Theatre’s Trunk Show,” titled “RACE or You’ve Seen Me Before.”

The 16-minute piece was created during the pandemic by Ashley Jones, guest artist Hassiem Muhammad and PUSH co-founder/director Darren Stevenson. After quarantining individually for two weeks, the performers came together to create a collaborative work that addresses racism.

“I can’t speak for all Black people, but … odds are I’m not the only Black guy who feels like I’m walking through this world with a burden,” Muhammad says in his on-screen introduction to the piece. “Odds are I’m not the only Black person who feels like I’m in a race that I never signed up for.”

Stevenson said, “‘RACE’ is an extremely personal piece that came out of a very specific time of isolation due to COVID, as well as the horrifying events that inspired the Black Lives Matter movement.”

All three performers/creators will interact with viewers via Zoom, taking questions and comments.

“PUSH has regularly asked for audience input while creating a piece, which is in itself pretty unusual,” Jones said. “Following this event and its feedback, we will actually go back into the studio to keep developing ‘RACE.’”