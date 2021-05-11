JCC setting the stage for summer theater camps

COURTESY OF A MAGICAL JOURNEY THRU STAGES

The Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester and A Magical Journey Thru Stages are teaming up to conjure COVID-safe summer theater magic for kids entering grades 1-6.

The program will take place at the new outdoor Canalside Stage at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton. The outdoor performing arts venue features socially-distanced seating for 200 patrons.

“Offering this new outdoor venue for our theater camp and performances is a game-changer,” said Sherry Vile, Stages executive director. “Our youngest performers will be able to enjoy the outdoors while being immersed in singing, dancing and putting on a show to share with their family and friends. Plus, they can stay for an afternoon of fun summer activities.”

The morning theater camp programs run weekdays throughout the summer from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For families in search of a full-day experience, the adjoining Act 2 afternoon program extends the camp day from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with optional aftercare until 5:30 p.m.

Campers rehearse and perform Disney's production of “The Jungle Book Kids” in a three-week camp from July 6 to 23, or in the two-week option from July 12 to 23. The summer camp options continue with the three-week Disney's “Frozen Jr.” camp session from Aug. 2 to 20. Call 585-935-7173 or visit mjtstages.com/summer-camps for information.

“We're proud to spearhead the effort to bring the arts back to Rochester, safely,” said Ralph Meranto, JCC associate executive director and CenterStage Theatre artistic director. “We're delighted to host Stages’ performers on stage at Canalside this summer, along with a full summer season of performances by the RPO, Blackfriars Theatre and our own summer stage performance of ‘Something Rotten.’”

Campers and staff will wear masks, remain in separate pods, follow social distancing,and provide daily health checks.

Stages also offers a full-summer theater camp at its downtown Auditorium Center location for grades 4-12. The JCC’s “Summer Days at the J” program runs all summer long for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Call 585-461-2000 or visit jccrochester.org/camp for information.