Webster Thomas Players to present ‘Cabaret’

COURTESY OF WEBSTER THOMAS PLAYERS

The Webster Thomas Players will travel back to 1930s Berlin with “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. June 17-19 at the Penfield Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Determined to produce a live musical this year, director Brenda Nitsch found a way to bring the Webster Thomas Players back to the stage with a smaller cast and orchestra. Seating will meet distancing requirements and, thanks to the vaccine, cast members can perform without masks.

The musical focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and the relationship between American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Cole Weisensel) and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles (Isabelle Nitsch).

A subplot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider (Brynn Smith) and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz (Jake Groff), a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Kit Kat Klub’s emcee, played by Tessa DeGrace.

The club serves as a metaphor for the political developments happening in Germany as the Nazis gained power.

This production will be PG-13, but the subject matter is most appropriate for mature audiences, adressing issues around anti-Semitism and political fanaticism. The play features musical numbers such as "Willkommen,” "Don't Tell Mama,” “Maybe this Time,” "Money” and "Cabaret.”

Tickets are $12 for reserved seats. Lawn chair tickets are $10 and blanket tickets are $25. If it rains, the show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. June 20. Visit websterthomasplayers.com for information.