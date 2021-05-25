‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ coming to Hilton High School

COURTESY OF HILTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Musical theater students at Hilton High School, 400 East Ave., will present their live and in-person production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” at 7 p.m. June 3-6 and 2:30 p.m. June 5-6.

The upbeat musical follows the adventures of sorority girl Elle Woods — a Gemini with a double Capricorn moon — who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree. Once at school, she is challenged by her peers, professors and her ex, but with the help of some new friends, Elle realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

“‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ may be a comedic, light-hearted show, but it also explores serious themes of self-discovery and independence which resonate with people of all ages,” said Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International. “We hope everyone in Hilton is totally psyched to see the show.”

All audience members, cast and crew need to wear protective face coverings while on school grounds. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased online. Visit bit.ly/3hSP2vW for tickets, or call 585-392-1000, ext. 2315 or email loltean@hilton.k12.ny.us for information.