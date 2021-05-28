‘A Chorus Line’ coming to OFC Creations Theatre Center

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS THEATRE CENTER

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, will present “A Chorus Line” at 7:30 p.m. July 30-21 and 2 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1.

“A Chorus Line” explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers through a series of auditions. Musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror" and "I Hope I Get It."

The show is directed by Judith A. Rantaletta, director and founder of the ROC City Singers and arts program director for the Century Club. Cast members include Lexi Gleichauf, Emily Lipski, Hector Manuel, Courtney Schutt and Brian Tan.

All performances will be in person and limited to 120 attendees. Tickets are $35-$50. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.