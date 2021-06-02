Geva Theatre Center announces Curtain Call 2021

COURTESY OF GEVA THEATRE CENTER

Geva Theatre Center’s annual Curtain Call gala will be virtual this year at 6 p.m. June 11 to raise funds for the nonprofit art organization’s education and engagement programs.

The event will be accompanied by an online auction, raffle and wine pull. The auction includes vacation stays in Puerto Vallarta, Northern Maine, Cape Cod, the Adirondacks and Keuka Lake. Other offerings include restaurant gift certificates, fine art, and arts and cultural experiences. Visit gevacurtaincall.com for information.

Artistic director Mark Cuddy is producing a live-streamed gala program of entertainment. Geva’s own Erma Bombeck, portrayed by Curtain Call veteran Pam Sherman, will serve as the evening’s co-host alongside actor Mary Mendez Rizzo, teaching artist and one of the stars of Geva’s production of “In the Heights.”

A suggested donation of $50 or more provides access to the June 11 livestream. All registration gifts of $50 or more will be matched up to $25,000.

Since its inception, Curtain Call has raised close to $3 million in support of education programs that serve youth from grades K-12 through higher education. Funds raised from Curtain Call 2021 also will support Geva’s engagement programs. These combined programs serve more than 40,000 people annually, including approximately 20,000 area students.

“While our stage productions at Geva are sustained by subscription and ticket sales, the theater’s additional programming is made possible by the generous charitable support of so many in our community, including those who participate in Curtain Call,” said Chris Mannelli, executive director.