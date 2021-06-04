Aspie Works to present ‘Swimming to Cambodia’

COURTESY OF ASPIE WORKS

Live theater will return to the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester, with an encore run of Spalding Gray’s “Swimming to Cambodia” at 7:30 p.m. June 24-26 and 2 p.m. June 27.

In 1983, actor Spalding Gray traveled to Thailand to play the American ambassador's aide in the Vietnam War drama “The Killing Fields.” He later used his experiences there — along with stories about Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge and his search for "the perfect moment" — to create what would become his defining monologue. It was adapted as a feature film in 1987.

Aspie Works founder Justin Rielly directs and appears in this staged reading event. Tickets are available at muccc.org for $5.