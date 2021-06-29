OFC Creations announces upcoming shows

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS THEATRE CENTER

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, will present a full lineup of musical theater productions and specialty events through the end of 2021.

These events include “Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Show” on July 17-18, “Sing Us a Song Concert” on July 17, “A Chorus Line” on July 30-Aug. 1, “Boogie Down Brunch: Music of the 1970s” on Aug. 22, “Rent: The Musical” on Oct. 8-17, “Kings of Las Vegas: A Tribute to Elvis Presley and Tom Jones” on Nov. 5 and “A Golden Girls Christmas Carol” on Dec. 3-31.

Tickets range from $20 to $50. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.