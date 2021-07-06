‘Ring of Fire’ coming to Geva as outdoor production

COURTESY OF GEVA THEATRE CENTER

After 16 months of darkened stages, Geva Theatre Center will to live, in-person theater with its outdoor production of “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” on Aug. 3-Sept. 12.

Performances will take place on the new Six-String Bandstand behind the theater building at 75 Woodbury Blvd.

“Ring of Fire” will feature a cast of six multi-instrumentalist actors paying homage to the Man in Black as they lead audiences through his life story. The musical includes more than two-dozen Cash classics, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I’ve Been Everywhere” and, of course, “Ring of Fire.”

“Over the course of the pandemic, Geva has explored so many ways of creating theater that were new to us,” said Mark Cuddy, artistic director. “We learned a lot, but we really missed the live experience of being with people. It will be a joy to welcome audiences back in person with this celebration of the universally beloved artist Johnny Cash. We cannot wait to see all those faces in the audience enjoying a special summertime experience.”

“Ring of Fire” was created by Richard Maltby Jr., conceived by William Meade and adapted from the Broadway production by Maltby and Jason Edward. The artistic team includes actors Margaret Dudasik, Damon Gillespie, Déa Julien, Adrian Lopez, Sky Seals and Sam Sherwood, along with Cuddy (director), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projection designer), Shoko Kambara (scenic designer), Christina Selian (costume designer), Andrew Mark Wilhelm (sound designer), Derek Madonia (lighting designer), Katherine Thesing (stage manager), Nolan Todd (assistant stage manager), Jenni Werner (literary director/co-dramaturg) and Fran Da Silveira (co-dramaturg).

This production is part of Geva’s 2020-21 season. Tickets can be purchased online at gevatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 585-232-4382.