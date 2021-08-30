‘BARE: A Pop Opera’ to benefit Broadway Cares

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

OFC Creations will present “BARE: A Pop Opera” on Sept. 24-26 as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“BARE” focuses on a group of seniors at a Catholic boarding school facing issues of sexuality and personal identity. As they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their church, their friends and ultimately, from within themselves.

OFC previously presented “BARE” in 2014 at the East End Theatre.

“We wanted to bring ‘BARE’ back to reach a whole new generation who are dealing with the same identity issues we were seven years ago," said Eric Vaughn Johnson, executive director.

The story follows Peter and his hidden relationship with his roommate, Jason. While Peter wishes to share their relationship with the world, Jason is set on keeping their life secret and to remain one of the popular jocks of the school. With pressure from Jason's sister, Nadia, fellow students and the church’s priest and sassy nun, Sister Chantelle, the story comes with a message of hope for the next generation to love and accept one another.

The show will act as OFC’s annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Raffle tickets for Broadway memorabilia will be available before the show and students from OFC’s educational programs will be in the lobby afterward to accept cash donations. Visit broadwaycares.org for information.

Tickets start at $18, and can be purchased at ofccreations.com or 585-667-0954. Performances will run at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton. This show is appropriate for ages 13 and older.