OFC Creations to present ‘Sinatra’s Night of Stars’

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

“Sinatra's Night of Stars” is coming to the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

“Sinatra's Night of Stars” reprises the nightclub acts of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Jimmy Durante, Louis Armstrong and more, with Frank Torchio performing singing and comedic impressions. The show includes definitive readings of the songs most closely identified with these famous performers, as well as the Russell Scarbrough 12-piece orchestra.

“You’ll never get a chance to see Frank Sinatra perform in concert, but some people say that Frank Torchio, teaming up with the Russell Scarborough Big Band, is the next best thing,” said David Dunn from the Howard Stowe Roberts Cultural Life Center at Roberts Wesleyan College. “In September 2018, over 400 enthusiastic fans enjoyed the music and the memories of this concert at the Cultural Life Center at Roberts Wesleyan College. I encourage you to make the effort to come and enjoy this fine event.”

Torchio has performed his impressions in New York and Florida for decades. Scarbrough studied composition with Hank Levy at Towson State University and Bill Dobbins at the Eastman School of Music, where he received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree. The Russell Scarbrough Orchestra is a 12-piece ensemble performing the classic charts with songs originating from the Count Basie, Nelson Riddle and Billy May orchestras.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $35, and are available for purchase online at ofccreations.com or by phone at 585-667-0954.