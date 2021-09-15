Show schedule announced for Geva’s 49th season

COURTESY OF GEVA THEATRE CENTER

The 49th season at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will consist of eight productions from January through July 22.

This will be artistic director Mark Cuddy’s final season with Geva after 27 years.

“Our 49th season captures everything that is theatrically meaningful to me: humor, adventure, topicality, music, new writing, deep relationships and the opportunity for virtuosic acting,” Cuddy said. “For my farewell as artistic director, I couldn’t be prouder of what audiences will experience at the conclusion of my tenure.”

The season will open with “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel on Jan. 11-Feb. 6, followed by “Constellations” by Nick Payne on Feb. 2-20, “How to Catch Creation” by Christina Anderson on Feb. 22-March 20, “Somewhere Over the Border” by Brian Quijada on March 30-May 1, “The Chinese Lady” by Lloyd Suh on April 20-May 8, “Yoga Play” by Dipika Guha on May 10-June 5, “Where We Belong” by Madeline Sayet on June 1-19 and “Sister Act” on June 21-July 24.

“We are thrilled to be sharing this incredible season of productions with the Rochester community,” said Christopher Mannelli, executive director. “We are so thankful to all who have supported Geva and can't wait to see our audiences again at the theater.”

Geva’s established partnerships with other western New York theaters will continue in the upcoming season. Two selections will be co-productions with Syracuse Stage and another is being produced by Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca.

Ticket subscriptions are available now by calling 585-232-4382. Subscribers to the current 2020-21 season can renew at discounted rates through Oct. 5.

Geva will make an off-Broadway appearance starting March 18 with a revival of its 2018 production of “Heartland” by Gabriel Jason Dean at 59E59 Theaters in Manhattan. The full cast and artistic team will be reunited for the limited run.

The cast includes Cuddy in his final on-stage role in a Geva production before retiring, along with Owais Ahmed and Mari Vial-Golden. The artistic team includes Pirronne Yousefzadeh (director), Meredith Reis (scenic designer), Dina El-Aziz (costume designer), Seth Reiser (lighting designer), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (sound design & music) and Jenni Werner (dramaturg).

Starting this fall with “Vietgone,” the final production of Geva’s extended 2020-21 season and the theater’s first indoor show since March 2020, the venue will require proof of vaccination for all patrons. Public health guidelines continue to be reassessed on an ongoing basis. Any modifications to COVID-related policies will be reflected on the company’s website at gevatheatre.org.