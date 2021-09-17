Eastman Opera Theatre announces 2021-22 season

COURTESY OF EASTMAN OPERA THEATRE

Eastman Opera Theatre announced its 2021-22 season, “Mythos and Veritas,” meaning myth and truth.

Launching the season, “Here Be Sirens (Suite)” by Kate Soper and “Proving Up” by Missy Mazzoli will be presented as a double-bill on Nov. 4-7. Also on the schedule are “La Calisto” by Francesco Cavalli on Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 3-6, Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” on April 7-10 and “L’Amant Anonyme” by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, on April 30-May 1.

This season also includes the postponed, virtual production of “Postcard from Morocco” by Eastman alumnus Dominick Argento and John Donahue.

Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.