Youth auditions announced for ‘A Christmas Carol’

COURTESY OF GEVA THEATRE CENTER

Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will hold youth auditions for this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” on Oct. 14 and 16.

All children ages 12-13 must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination, except for children auditioning for the role of Tiny Tim. Those who will be 14 years old before Dec. 24 are not allowed to audition. Kids auditioning for Tiny Tim must be masked at all times and cannot be taller than 4 feet, 2 inches.

Audition workshops will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Avenue BlackBox Theatre, 780 Joseph Ave., and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Geva. Auditions will take place at the end of each workshop. There will be no callbacks. Participants should prepare up to one minute of a song and bring piano music, if possible. An accompanist will be provided. Call 585-232-1366 to register for a time slot. Tiny Tim auditions will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 16.

Geva previously announced the return of “A Christmas Carol,” with more than 30 performances scheduled from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. The show is adapted and directed by artistic director Mark Cuddy, with original music and lyrics by Gregg Coffin.

“The role that ‘A Christmas Carol’ plays in the holiday life of our region can’t be underestimated,” Cuddy said. “Families and friends celebrate the approaching Rochester winter by experiencing this landmark tale of redemption, with all of its joy, music and drama. It has been two years since we’ve been able to present it and I, for one, can’t wait for Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghosts to haunt our stage once again.”

All eligible patrons must be vaccinated and are required to show proof upon entry. Unvaccinated patrons must provide proof of a negative COVID test. All patrons, staff and volunteers must wear masks while indoors, except while eating or drinking in the café area. Anyone who feels ill should stay home. Tickets can be exchanged for free and electronic tickets are available.

Tickets can be purchased in person, online at gevatheatre.org or by calling 585-232-4382 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.