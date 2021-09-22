OFC Creations Theatre Center presents ‘Rent: The Musical’

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

Jonathan Larson's "Rent" will be staged Oct. 8-17 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester.

Directed by Judith Ranaletta, OFC's “Rent” features a cast of professional adult actors. This show is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

2021 marks 40 years since the first five cases of what later became known as AIDS were officially reported. The production will include an interactive fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in the lobby at each of the performances.

Larson's "Rent," loosely based on Puccini's “La Boheme,” follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this musical.

Live, in-person performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 15-16, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at ofccreations.com or 585-667-0954.