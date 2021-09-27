'Water by the Spoonful’ to open Oct. 8 at SUNY Brockport

COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE AT BROCKPORT

Elliot, a veteran of the war in Iraq, has returned home to Philadelphia wanting to connect — to friends, to family, to a job, to something. His Latinx community seems like a soft place to land, but issues with PTSD and an unplanned reunion with his estranged mother thwart his plans.

The ways in which he achieves new beginnings are explored in Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Water by the Spoonful,” which is being produced as a collaboration between the College at Brockport Department of Theatre and Music Studies and the Rochester Latino Theatre Company.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8-9 and 21-23 at the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport, along with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 10 that will be ASL-interpreted. Tickets are $17, and senior, faculty and student discounts are available. Call 585-395-2787 or visit fineartstix.brockport.edu for information.