In-person shows return to Geva with ‘Vietgone’

COURTESY OF GEVA THEATRE CENTER

Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, is hosting its first indoor production with a live audience in more than 18 months with the comedy “Vietgone” through Oct. 24.

“Vietgone” is a love story about Vietnamese refugees Tong and Quang, who arrive in the U.S. in 1975 after the fall of Saigon. Inspired by the real-life story of playwright Qui Nguyen’s parents, “Vietgone” takes audiences on an adventure across 1970s America, steered by a hip-hop soundtrack.

“There are so many reasons to love ‘Vietgone,’ and chief among them is the way that it challenges traditional narratives about people of the global majority,” director Pirronne Yousefzadeh said. “Though the play is set during and following the Vietnam War, this is not a story of trauma. It's a love story, and a story of survival, resilience and the indefatigable search for joy in the darkest of times. For too long, we've been sold only one kind of image when it comes to romantic comedy, and Qui's play is a testament to the fact that we all deserve to see ourselves as the romantic lead and the hero of our stories.”

Geena Quintos (Tong) and Kurt Uy (Quang) lead the cast of five, alongside Melody Butiu (Thu/Hong/others), Andrew Cristi (Nhan/Khue) and Hansel Tan (Playwright/Bobby/Giai).

Members of the production team are Rocío Mendez (movement/fight/intimacy coordinator), Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (scenic designer), Nicole Wee (costume designer), Seth Reiser (lighting designer), Christie Chiles Twillie (sound designer, composer and musical director), Katherine Freer (projection designer), Jenni Werner (dramaturg), Darlene Miyakawa (stage manager) and Nolan Todd (assistant stage manager). Casting is by Karie Koppel and Koppel Casting. “Vietgone” features original music by Shane Rettig.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 585-232-4382, online at gevatheatre.org or in person at the box office from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. COVID safety procedures are in place.