‘Bare: A Pop Opera” returning to OFC Creations Theatre Center

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

OFC Creations will present an encore weekend of "Bare: A Pop Opera" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester.

"Bare” is about a group of high school seniors at a Catholic boarding school facing issues of sexuality and personal identity. As the students struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their church, friends and ultimately within themselves.

The story follows Peter and his hidden relationship with his boarding school roommate, Jason. While Peter wishes to share their relationship with the world, Jason is set on keeping their life secret and to remain one of the popular jocks of the school. With pressure from Jason's sister, Nadia, fellow students and the church’s priest and sassy nun, Sister Chantelle, the story comes with a message of hope for the next generation to love and accept one another.

The show will feature post-show talk backs where cast members and community members will reflect on themes in the show, as well as the tragic ending. Audience members will have the opportunity to participate and ask questions to the on-stage panel after each performance.

Tickets start at $12, and can be purchased by calling 585-667-0954 or visiting ofccreations.com.