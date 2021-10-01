Impact Theatre to present ‘Beauty for Ashes’

COURTESY OF IMPACT THEATRE

Impact Theatre will return with “Beauty for Ashes” at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lamp Community Church, 1775 East Ave., Rochester.

Amidst physical and emotional trauma, five individuals find faith, hope and redemption in this dramedy that speaks to the pain of these times and the suffering that connects everyone.

Black Hart BBQ will serve pulled pork dinners from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Due to strong thematic material, this production is intended for ages 13 and older. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Call 315-597-3553 or visit impactdrama.com to make a reservation.