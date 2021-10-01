Webster Theatre Guild presents ‘Little Women: The Musical’

COURTESY OF WEBSTER THEATRE GUILD

The Webster Theatre Guild is bringing “Little Women: The Musical,” its first production in two years, to the JCC Hart Theater stage for five performances the weekend of Oct. 15-17.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women: The Musical” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she must do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

The original production starred Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance. The Guild’s cast is led by Lyndsey Lord as Jo, Erynn Hill as Meg, Hadley Strelau as Beth, Jennie Gilardoni as Amy and Kate Bond as Marmee.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2 p.m. Oct. 16-17 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets can be purchased in advance at webstertheatreguild.org. The JCC Hart Theater is located at 1200 Edgewood Ave. in Rochester.

All audience members ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, completed at least 14 days before the date of the event. Masks will be required for all indoor events.