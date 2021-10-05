A Magical Journey Thru Stages presents ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

COURTESY OF A MAGICAL JOURNEY THRU STAGES

A cast of 15 will bring Stephen Hillenburg’s animated series to life as they present “The SpongeBob Musical” on Oct. 15-24 at A Magical Journey Thru Stages, 875 E. Main St., Rochester.

SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom are facing the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. Just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

“The SpongeBob Musical” features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The cast consists of students in grades 6-10 representing Brighton, Irondequoit, Penfield, Pittsford, Rochester, Walworth and Webster. “The SpongeBob Musical” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23, as well as 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24.

Tickets are $12 and parking is available behind the building on College Avenue. Call 585-935-7173 or visit mjtstages.com for information.