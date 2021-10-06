Live theater returning to Churchville-Chili High School

COURTESY OF CHURCHVILLE-CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students at Churchville-Chili Senior High School will present “Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Performing Arts Center, 5786 Buffalo Road, Churchville.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is the story of the Puffs ... who just happened to be there, too.

“Puffs” takes a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

A livestream option is available; masks are required for all audience members attending in person. Visit cccsd.org/finearts for tickets.