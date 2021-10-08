Blackfriars Theatre season opening with ‘Pretty Fire,’ ‘Silent Sky’

COURTESY OF BLACKFRIARS THEATRE

Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester, will return to live, indoor performances for its 72nd season with “Pretty Fire” by Charlayne Woodard on Oct. 21-Nov. 7 and “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson on Oct. 28-Nov. 14.

“Pretty Fire” weaves stories of two young sisters in the small world of Albany, of summers spent at their grandparents’ home in Georgia and other tales of three generations of love, struggle and triumph. This one-woman show received NAACP Theatre Awards for best play and best playwright.

“Silent Sky” tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt as she tries to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. This play explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Tickets start at $30.50 and are available by phone at 585-454-1260, online at blackfriars.org and in person at Blackfriars Theatre. Senior, military and student discounts are available.