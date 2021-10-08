‘Kings of Las Vegas’ coming to OFC Creations

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

Patrick Johnson will star in “Kings of Las Vegas: A Tribute to Elvis Presley and Tom Jones” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton.

Johnson has performed in concerts, casinos and corporate events throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe as an Elvis tribute artist. He also sings all of Tom Jones’ greatest hits, such as “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah” and “What’s New Pussycat.”

Tickets range from $28 to $35. This event is appropriate for all ages. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.