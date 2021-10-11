Penfield Players to present ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

COURTESY OF THE PENFIELD PLAYERS

The Penfield Players’ fall show, “The Haunting of Hill House,” adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson, opens on Oct. 29 for seven performances.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is an exploration of the mysterious and the psychological as three paranormal researchers gather at a mansion to explore rumors that it is haunted. They are joined by the mansion’s housekeeper, it’s heir, and the lead researcher’s wife and her assistant. Each tries in their own way to uncover Hills House’s secrets, but the mansion appears to have its own agenda.

The cast features D. Scott Adams, of Mendon, as Dr. Montague; Andrea Daszkiewicz, of Rochester, as Mrs. Montague; Jessica Giordano, of Rochester, as Eleanor; Nicole Iaquinto, of Rochester, as Theodora; Jose Ortiz, of Penfield, as Luke Sanderson; Wendy Webster, of Penfield, as Mrs. Dudley; and Andreas Gabriel Woerner, of Rochester, as Arthur Parker.

“This is the perfect show for the Halloween season,” said director Jerry Argetsinger, of Greece. “We are planning a lot of thrills and chills for the audience. We know they’ll have a lot of fun being scared.”

Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30, Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 12-13 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Masks are required.

Admission is $14 in advance, $17 at the door; group rates are available. For tickets, call 585-340-8655, visit penfieldrec.org or stop by the Community Center during regular business hours.