Crime Stoppers scholarships increased to $10K

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers announced a major increase in its First Responder Scholarship at Monroe Community College.

A total of $10,000 will go to selected MCC students enrolled in law and criminal justice, fire protection technology, or emergency services training. Ten awards of $1,000 each will be distributed starting in January.

Applications are accepted through Oct. 31. Visit monroecc.edu for information.

Crime Stoppers is launching a First Responders Scholarship Fund campaign in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Visit roccrimestoppers.com to make a tax-deductible donation.