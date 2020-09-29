4-H programs debut silent foods demonstration

The Livingston and Monroe County 4-H programs recently debuted “Produced in New York,” a silent foods demonstration, at the Strong Museum in Rochester.

The event was part of a two-week celebration coordinated by the museum to “Celebrate the Finger Lakes.” “Produced in New York” showcases the various agricultural products grown in the state, leading youth to gain a greater understanding of their local food system. Each recipe includes at least one cup of ingredients grown in New York.

This event allows youth to participate in a popular 4-H project area: healthy living. Participants use their skills to make healthy food choices, modify recipes and practice food preparation skills in front of an audience.

Youth that participate in the “Produced in New York” event develop their public presentation and speaking skills. They answer questions from evaluators and the audience as they work through their recipes, and discuss their ingredients or what cooking skill is new or challenging for them.

“‘Produced in New York’ is a popular event, because it incorporates so many great life skills,” said Renee Hopkins, 4-H educator for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County. “Youth are focused on the culinary aspect and learn about local agriculture through recipe selection. Intertwined in the event is the opportunity to practice poise and presence on stage, problem solve when things don’t go as planned, respond to evaluators and audience questions while working, in addition to all the preparation work and organization that it took to get to the event. All these serve to help youth gain confidence in their skills.”