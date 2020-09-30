Fire districts receive smoke alarm donations

The Monroe County Fire Marshals and Inspectors Association, in cooperation with the Gates Fire District and Monroe County Fire Bureau, recently donated smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from the Firefighter/Fire Educator Joseph Manuse Residential Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Foundation.

In 2019, this foundation provided over 750 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to the Fire Bureau for distribution to fire departments in Monroe and Ontario counties. These departments now can provide free alarms when they respond to an incident where no protection is present.

A formal presentation to spotlight Fire Prevention Week is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Station No. 1, 2355 Chili Ave., Gates. Speakers will discuss the foundation’s success and honor Manuse for his dedication toward “Working Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Save Lives.”