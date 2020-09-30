Friendly Senior Living wins innovation award

The Neurologic Music Therapy program at Friendly Senior Living in Brighton recently won the Innovation of the Year Award from LeadingAge New York.

This award annually recognizes programs that demonstrate vision and creativity, thereby promoting quality care and services to older adults.

The NMT program offers research-based techniques customized for individuals living with neurologic diseases or dysfunctions. Working with neurologic music therapist Sam Snyder, Friendly Senior Living residents have experienced improvements in their physical, cognitive and speech functions.

“We are very proud to have been the first in our area to offer this unique program in our senior living communities,” said Glen Cooper, president and CEO. “NMT signals a paradigm shift in the way music therapy is provided. As engaged partners in their NMT sessions, residents have another opportunity to actively participate in person-directed care and services.”

Snyder works with physical, occupational and speech therapists, as well as the nursing and social work teams, to achieve these results. For example, stroke patients learned to speak more clearly through singing and regained the use of their limbs by playing instruments. Residents with Parkinson’s disease learned to use rhythm and melody to overcome physical symptoms of their movement disorder. NMT also helped reduce agitation and promote emotional and social well-being in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“The goal is for NMT to be part of the standard of care offered at all stages of the aging journey, so that residents can maintain their independence and wellness for as long as possible,” Snyder said.

One resident with Parkinson’s described her experience: “Working with Sam, I have learned to ‘trick’ my brain with the help of music. Using musical cues, I am now able to independently get myself unfrozen from certain positions. I am much more confident about what I can do and not worried anymore about what I can’t.”