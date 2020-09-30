GEFS seeking Thanksgiving basket funds

The Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf needs funds for this year’s Thanksgiving basket program.

Last year, 252 families in Charlotte and Greece were sponsored by churches, organizations and individual donors. GEFS is expecting an increase in requests this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations will go toward purchasing gift cards that will be distributed in lieu of actual Thanksgiving food. Those with no transportation to the GEFS will have cards for dinners delivered.

Funds can be sent to Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, 500 Maiden Lane, Rochester, New York, 14616, with “Thanksgiving” noted on the donation.