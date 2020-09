The Hilton Board of Education recently adopted the tax levy for residents of the Hilton Central School District.

The actual rates are 11 cents lower for all four towns than the tax rates projected in June. True value remains the same for Clarkson and Greece at 100%. Parma’s equalization rate is 97% and Hamlin’s is 91%. The local tax levy is $40,920,523.

Visit hilton.k12.ny.us for information.