Irondequoit installing ‘Child with Autism’ signage

The Irondequoit Department of Public Works is installing signs in neighborhoods to alert residents to the presence of children with autism, upon request of the child’s family.

These signs warn motorists to be alert for children with autism who may have difficulty perceiving the danger of oncoming traffic in the streets surrounding their home.

“Protecting the health and safety of every resident in our community is the chief responsibility of local government, and I am proud to announce this new effort to do just that,” Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “It is now more important than ever that residents exercise caution while driving through residential areas and the installation of new signs will help reinforce that necessity. We will continue to find ways to make our community safer for residents of all ages and abilities.”

Towns previously lacked the authority to install such signage. Earlier this year, the state made an official determination that grants towns the authority to install signs in areas that meet four criteria: the child with autism is younger than 18, the average daily traffic volume is less than 2,000 vehicles, the speed limit is 35 mph or less, and the roadway is residential in nature.

"I’m so very proud of the work that the town of Irondequoit is doing to continue to support families living with autism,” said Lawana Jones, president and CEO of the Autism Council of Rochester. “Families in New York state have been requesting since 2005 to get approval from the Department of Transportation to allow the installation of autism safety signs in their neighborhoods. The signs will alert motorists to proceed with caution in residential areas, just like Deaf Child Area signs. We are thankful to the town of Irondequoit for taking the lead!"

This initiative builds upon Irondequoit’s status as an Autism-Friendly Community. In April 2019, the Town Board adopted a proclamation declaring an expansion of its partnership with the Autism Council of Rochester. This designation is established for municipalities that are committed to increasing awareness and support for children, young adults and families in the community living with autism spectrum disorder.

Residents can call (585) 336-6033 to have these signs installed in their neighborhood.