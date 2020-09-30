Mendon HS named a Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education designated Pittsford Mendon High School as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

Pittsford Mendon was recognized in the whole school performance category for being in the top 15% on the state reading/English language arts and math assessments, separately or combined. It is one of 367 schools in the nation and among 18 in the state to receive the award.

Blue Ribbon schools are honored in one of two categories based on student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Exemplary high-performing schools are among their state's highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary achievement gap-closing schools are among their state's highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's subgroups and all students over the past five years.