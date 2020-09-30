RESOLVE seeking to #UnmaskDomesticViolence

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and RESOLVE of Greater Rochester is looking to #UnmaskDomesticViolence.

The goal is to raise awareness about domestic violence and intimate partner violence, and how it affects 1 in 3 people in their lifetime regardless of race, gender, age, sexuality, religion or socioeconomic status.

RESOLVE is partnering with 65 local businesses and organizations to distribute over 5,000 face masks and 10,000 pieces of informational material to community members. Scratch Bakery is creating sweet treats specific for raising awareness of this issue and donating the proceeds from its October sales.

“Being a survivor myself and working with RESOLVE, it truly turned my life around,” said Molly Hartley, owner of Scratch Bakery. “I think it’s so important to let others who are suffering from the trauma of domestic and intimate partner violence know they are not alone and that there is hope and healing. Being able to give back to RESOLVE in this way is something we all at Scratch believe in and support.”

RESOLVE reported a 40% increase in services since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. Rates of anxiety and depression have risen and clients are in close quarters with their abusive partner, which places them at even higher risk. Other organizations like the Willow Domestic Violence Center and New York State Domestic Violence Hotline also report an increase in the need for services and hotline calls.

“We want to raise the awareness of DV/IPV and let our community know that RESOLVE is here for those who seek life-changing therapy; 90% of clients who successfully complete our survivor transition program do not return to their abuser, nor do they enter into another abusive relationship,” interim CEO Mary Whittier said. “Most people believe that when you hear ‘domestic violence’ a person needs to have broken bones and be covered with bruises. So many people suffer from emotional, psychological, financial, sexual as well as physical abuse.”

Visit resolve-roc.org for information.