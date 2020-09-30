Webster seniors named commended students

Webster Schroeder High School seniors Alexander Gulvin and Felix Huang were named commended students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program.

Gulvin and Huang will receive a letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship corporation, which conducts the program.

About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

According to the NMSC, “Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. These students represent a valuable national resource. Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”