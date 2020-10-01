NYGRE Library Notes

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Storytime with a Special Guest: 10 a.m. Oct. 8, 15. For all ages. New guest each Thursday.

Chili Chapters for Teens: 3 p.m. Oct. 8, 15. For ages 13-18. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on Libby/Overdrive.

Learn to Crochet: 1 p.m. Oct. 10. For ages 16 and older. Learn the basics of crocheting, including casting on and the single crochet stitch. Registration required.

Live Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom. For all ages. Join the library for books, songs and fun. Registration required.

Live Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Oct. 13 via Facebook. For ages 24 months and younger. Join the library for a live storytime with books, songs and fun.

Chili Chapters with Tweens: 3 p.m. Oct. 13. For ages 8-12. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on Libby/Overdrive.

Minecraft Online: 4 p.m. Oct. 4. The Minecraft and Minecraft PE servers will be open through 6 p.m. Send a private message through Facebook for the IP address.

Upcoming

Stargazing: 9 to 10 p.m. Oct. 16. For ages 13 and older. Join us for a night of socially distant stargazing in the parking lot. Registration required. Rain date: Oct. 23.

Adult Craft Night: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Learn how to make a beaded, memory-wire bracelet. Supplies available through curbside pickup. Registration required.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

SAT & ACT Practice Tests on Zoom: Saturdays in October. The SAT exam will be on Oct. 10 and the ACT exam will be on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a full exam under the guidance of an expert proctor, who will help everyone score their tests. Registration required.

Pet Costume Contest: 10 a.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom. Contest recording will be shared on Facebook. Registration required before 9 a.m. Oct. 17.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Open to the public.

NASA Solar System Ambassadors Presentation: 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Join Mark Guillette as he brings the excitement and mystery of our solar system to you via YouTube.

“The Haunting of Dylan Klaypool”: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. James Alan Ross set out to experience what his character would — real ghosts. Join us as he reads from his novel, and shares audio and visual evidence gathered on his haunting expeditions. Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. Discuss “Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. Registration required for new members.

Gingerbread Creations: Dec. 1. Liz Bauld, the Storybook Cook, will supply all you need to assemble a gingerbread house. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk @ Wegman Road Park: New stories every few months.

Lego Club: The library will share a theme each Monday for builders to base their creations on at home. Send photos and videos of each piece through email or Facebook messenger.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Checkers TV: Mondays until Sept. 7. The 30-minute educational entertainment program airs every Monday through Labor Day.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

Visit gateslibrary.org or facebook.com/gatespubliclibrary for information.