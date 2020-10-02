NYHEN College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Michaela Monachino and Emma Smith, of East Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Fairport

Emily Austin, Alyssa Blaszak, Jennifer Brancato, Cassidy Carter, Rose Clark, Nicole Cronin, Justin Egeling, Emily Fish, Eva Fitzsimmons, Jacob Gruendike, Madeline Haney, Cormac Harper, Anna Howard, Boden McDonald, Sarah Miller, Paige Morrell, Jake Nentarz, Caitlyn Riley, Tiffany Robinson, Emma Romell, Taylor Rubens, Jacob Spiaches and Christian Villafane, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Henrietta

Cameron Clements, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Rebecca Avorkliyah, Elaina Bachmann, Jack Bausch, Allison Caruso, Andrew Jensen, Kiara Owen, Virginia Raffaele and Paige Tambasco, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hannah Harris, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Pittsford

KasiJaden Natarajan, of Pittsford, is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa. Natarajan is a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Rochester

Matthew Carroll, Ava Cavatassi, Eric Gioeli, Carlea Grant, Hannah Hartman, Megan Lancy, Leon Li, Kelsey Lieb, Eliza Shriver, Calvin Staropoli, Allyse Toporek, Gemma Vodacek, Emily Warren and Joshua Zeh, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Cole Kuczek, of Rochester, was named a tutor in the Oral Communication Center at Hamilton College in Clinton for the 2020-21 academic year.

Rush

Robert Atwood, of Rush, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

West Henrietta

Nolan Ahearn, Hanna Bauman, Nicholas Myers, Jennifer Sheen and Matthew Sodaro, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kyle Smith, of West Henrietta, is one of eight, first-year student-athletes to continue their men’s cross-country career at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.