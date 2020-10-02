Community Wishbook Article No. 1,005

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Saint’s Place

St. Louis Church

46 S. Main St.

Pittsford, New York, 14534

Phone: (585) 385-6860

Contacts: Isabel Miller, Michele Quinn

Email: michele@saintsplace.org

Website: saintsplace.org

Purpose: Assists legal refugees starting their first home in Rochester. The people we assist are starting from scratch. They arrive with only a few personal belongings. Also helps the poor and needy in the Rochester area by working with other nonprofit organizations.

Wish List

• Appliances (small), especially rice cookers, irons, working vacuum cleaners, clock radios

• Baby diapers, all sizes

• Dishes, flatware, glasses

• Drying racks

• Furniture (gently used): dressers, twin- or double-size beds (no king-size), kitchen tables and chairs, coffee tables, end tables, sofas, (no sofa beds or recliners, please)

• Lamps (large), floor lamps

• Linens: full- and twin-size sheets and comforters, blankets, towels (all sizes)

• Pots and pans, especially large cooking pots and saucepans

• Telephones (not battery-operated)

• Winter coats, men’s and women’s

Volunteers needed

Tutoring programs suspended until January 2021.

• Sort and organize donations at our Pittsford location. Two hours per week commitment. Must have good mobility.

• Sort clothing and assist refugees in selecting clothing at St. John of Rochester Church in Fairport.

• Grant-writing strategies and activities. Monthly evening meetings.

• Public relations and marketing on a project-by-project basis. Flexible schedule.

Rochester Hope for Pets

524 White Spruce Blvd.

Rochester, New York, 14623

Phone: (585) 537-5400

Email: info@rochesterhopeforpets.org

Website: rochesterhopeforpets.org

Mission: To improve the quality of life for companion animals by providing grants for veterinary care to pets whose owners are in times of need; assisting veterinary health teams with continuing education, research and new technology for the advancement of companion animal care; and providing support to animal-related nonprofit organizations whose missions support homeless animals in need.

Volunteers needed

Please contact us for more information. Thank you!

• Help with events throughout the year.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.