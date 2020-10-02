NYHEN Library Notes

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays (Oct. 8-29) and noon on Wednesdays (Oct. 14-28) via Google Meet. Read to Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog. Call to register.

Curbside Crafts & Activities: Fridays (Oct. 9-30). Scavenger hunts, word searches, mind benders and more are available for pick-up while supplies last.

Sunshine & Stories with Miss Elissa: 10 a.m. on Fridays (Oct. 9, 23-30) and Tuesdays (Oct. 13-27). For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy an outdoor storytime by the playground, weather-permitting. Masks required for ages 3 and older.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: Sundays, Oct. 11-18 via Facebook. For all ages. Listen to a storytime in English and Mandarin.

All Brighton Reads: Oct. 12-Nov. 13. The main character in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” Billy Pilgrim, was based on a Brighton man, Edward Crone, who served with the author in Germany during World War II. Themed program schedule available online.

BML Book Discussion Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. Come prepared to discuss “Chances Are …” by Richard Russo. Call or email jude.hyzen@libraryweb.com to register.

Storytime Live with Miss Devin: Wednesdays (Oct. 14-28) via Facebook. Videos are available for 24 hours.

Make a Tiny Terrarium: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom. For grades 6-12 and adults. Presented by Kathleen Rullo, of Jardin Terrariums. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register by Oct. 14. Kits available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

Ongoing

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: through Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. Visit the library website for details.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit hbrightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call (585) 784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Fairport Public Library announced the upcoming program.

“Dr. Seuss in World War II”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Presented by Rosemary Irwin. Before his popular children’s stories were adapted for TV and movies, Theodor Geisel created documentaries for the U.S. military. Free. Registration required.

Visit fairportlibrary.org for information.