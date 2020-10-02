NYHEN Notable Names

RIT names dean of health science college

Rochester Institute of Technology recently named Yong “Tai” Wang as dean of the College of Health Sciences and Technology.

Wang currently is dean and endowed chair professor of the Drs. Lee Roy and Lucy Mathis College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Texas at Tyler. His research focuses on rehabilitative biomechanics related to wheelchair locomotion and tai chi exercise.

At UT Tyler, Wang focused on faculty and student success by increasing scholarships and research awards. He helped the university grow its health career portfolio with six new health degree programs.

Wang holds a doctorate in rehabilitative biomechanics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Arts in biomechanics at Ball State University in Indiana. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in exercise science from Wuhan Sports University in China.

Pittsford residents joins HUNT Engineers

HUNT Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors recently welcomed Pittsford residents Audrey Clignett and Julieth Tarazona to its Rochester office.

Clignett’s registered Engineer in Training status and “water” engineering skill set are built on project experiences in municipal and private development. A San Diego State graduate in environmental engineering, Clignett also gives HUNT additional field and computer research abilities.

With a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from La Salle University in Colombia and recent coursework at Monroe Community College, Tarazona exemplifies HUNT’s dedication to continuing education. Those efforts express themselves in her project coordination and design efforts — street lighting, electrical substations and distribution circuitry.