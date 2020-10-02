Penfield Library Foundation seeking members

The Penfield Library Foundation is looking for board members to help support the library’s mission.

Ideal candidates are enthusiastic about the library, flexible, organized, willing to work and learn with others, and comfortable in a growing and changing environment. Personal experience in fundraising, marketing, writing, business/banking, nonprofit bookkeeping, and nonprofit law are a plus. Applicants must live in Penfield.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to pre.pplf@gmail.com or Penfield Public Library Foundation c/o Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield, New York, 14526, by Oct. 30.