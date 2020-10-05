Deer management program underway in Irondequoit

The town of Irondequoit’s annual deer management bow hunt program is underway through the second week of December, or at the discretion of the town.

Since the late 1990s, this program, done in conjunction with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, has served to manage Irondequoit’s urban deer population, especially with regard to reducing deer-related car accidents and tick-borne illness such as Lyme disease.

Irondequoit Police Department administers the program, which is governed by Chapter 93 of the town code.

Bow hunts run from sunrise to noon on properties that consented to allow hunting on the premises. Each property must pass certain requirements relative to proximity to residences and roads. Before being accepted as a hunting site, IPD conducts a site visit to ensure safety and compatibility with the town code.

Hunters must be authorized to participate in the program and pass a proficiency test. Hunts take place on school days and do not occur if either district is off for the day. With the increased use of remote learning for students, IPD is coordinating with both school districts to ensure resident safety.

Call (585) 336-6000 or email police@irondequoit.org for information.