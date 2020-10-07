COVID Alert NY app ready for download

COVID Alert NY, an exposure notification system app created by the New York State Department of Health, is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

The app alerts users ages 18 and older if they come within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for at least 10 minutes. It uses Bluetooth to estimate proximity to other phones with enabled Exposure Notification Service technology developed by Apple and Google.

The app does not track users’ location or movement, nor does it use GPS, location services, or any movement or geographical information. It does not collect, transmit or store users’ personal information and is anonymous.

Visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-alert-ny for information.