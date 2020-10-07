Hilton educators receive Distinguished Teacher honors

Hilton High School teachers Michael Brooke-Gay and Jared Streiff recently were honored in the Rochester Institute of Technology Distinguished Teacher Recognition Program.

Brooke-Gay, a chemistry teacher, was nominated by Julia Wuest, Hilton Class of 2016.

“Mr. Brooke-Gay is the kind of teacher every kid hopes to see written on their schedule,” Wuest said. “He is enthusiastic, personable, challenging and compassionate. He comes to school each day genuinely looking to help students learn and grow, not just as scientists, but as people and young adults.”

Streiff, a music teacher and Jazz Ensemble director, was nominated by Daniel Keirsbilck, Hilton Class of 2017.

“Jazz was a class that I looked forward to each day, and it is one of the things I miss most about high school,” Keirsbilck said. “Mr. Streiff is an exceptional teacher and a caring person.”

As Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar Award recipients, Wuest and Keirsbilck were invited to nominate a teacher for the Distinguished Teacher Recognition Program. They are among the top 1% of RIT undergraduate students who maintained a high standard of academic excellence while giving back to their community through civic or volunteer work, conducting research or, being engaged in a co-op or work in their field of study.

Brooke-Gay and Streiff each received a framed certificate, copy of their nomination and program, and a personal letter from Ellen Granberg, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.