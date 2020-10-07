HLAA to hold talk on cochlear implants

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will sponsor a demonstration by Rebecca Marciani, eastern fulfillment specialist with MedEl Cochlear Implants, at noon Oct. 27 via Zoom.

Cochlear implants are devices prescribed to help individuals with severe to profound hearing loss. Marciani will discuss cochlear implant technology and the latest MedEl developments, which include FDA approval of its RONDO3 speech processor. MedEl is one of three manufacturers whose implants are performed at the University of Rochester.

The talk, facilitated by HLAA national board member Pete Fackler, will be captioned. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.